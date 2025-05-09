Great news if you're thinking about planning a summer vacation.

Starting soon, you'll have a new sunny spot to head to from Trenton - Mercer Airport (TTN).

Frontier Airlines adds Myrtle Beach service from Trenton - Mercer Airport

Frontier Airlines just announced it is adding a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) route. Ahhh, doesn't that sound nice?

Non-stop service starts July 10

The service will be non-stop starting on Thursday, July 10.

To celebrate the start of the service, Frontier will be offering flights as low as $49.

Don't miss out on this great deal.

The Vice President of Network and Operations Design for Frontier Airlines, Josh Flyr, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to begin offering ultra-low fare travel between Trenton and Myrtle Beach, increasing the affordable options available to Trenton-area consumers looking for a sunny beach excursion this summer as well as to South Carolians heading to the Mid-Atlantic."

Service to Myrtle Beach will be twice a week all summer long, so pack your bags (don't forget your golf clubs) and get ready to have some fun.

Did you get REAL ID yet? The deadline was May 7.

Remember you now need it for domestic flights or you'll have to go through extra screening, which could delay your travel.

Locals struggled to get appointments at the Motor Vehicle Commission after procrastinating to get their REAL ID.

I had an appointment in mid-April and am still waiting to get my actual REAL ID in the mail. I was told it would take 2-3 weeks.

I'm not worried. It will be here in plenty of time to take advantage of this summer service to Myrtle Beach.

Enjoy.

