Miller’s Ale House opening 7th NJ location and it sounds amazing

Hey Beautiful, where ya been all my life?

That could have been my cartoon thought balloon when I began reading all about Miller's Ale House. The restaurant/sports bar chain has 6 New Jersey locations in Watchung, Woodbridge, Rockaway, Paramus, Ocean Township and Mount Laurel. Because I live in Hunterdon County, they really weren't on my radar. But man, that sounds worth changing.

They started as a single place in Jupiter, Florida, back in 1988 and didn't become a chain until the 2000s.

Now, more than 100 locations in 10 states later, Miller's Ale House is opening a new one in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you've seen some construction starting at 1719 Rt. 10 in Parsippany, that's it.

I was looking through their website and in addition to priding themselves on doing everything to make you want to come back, the food and atmosphere really do sound amazing.

A full menu but with that casual bar food vibe. Steaks, seafood, Mexican, burgers and sandwiches and more.

They’re known for their Zingers. Buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers and Zingers Mountain Melt, tossed in any of a variety of sauces. 15 to be exact.

@millersalehouse via Instagram @millersalehouse via Instagram loading...

On top of that their drink menu looks interesting. Cocktails that tempted me? A Basil Hayden smoked cinnamon old fashioned. Blackberry bourbon smash. Smoked Patrón Reposado. Or, a prickly pear margarita.

Just want a beer? They have local craft beer as well as domestics and imports. The site for the Woodbridge location boasts of more than 35 taps.

@millersalehouse via Instagram @millersalehouse via Instagram loading...

As said in "Django Unchained," "You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention."

So when will this new Miller’s Ale House come to life?

Like I said it’s under construction now. An official timeline hasn’t been given but it’s believed a grand opening should be taking place in fall 2023.

