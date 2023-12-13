Layoffs coming to NJ pharmaceutical company

New Jersey has more layoff news; this time of year seems like a particularly bad time to announce layoffs, but the notices keep coming.

This time it is Ferring Pharmaceuticals which will be laying off 79 employees at the Ferring Research Institute in Parsippany.

The company filed a WARN Act notice last week that broke the news. WARN Act notices are required by New Jersey law when more than 50 people are to be laid off; the notice has to come 60 days in advance of the action.

While the notice indicates 79 people will be laid off, the company said in a release that the number may be smaller:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US) has optimized resources to align with its revised business strategy. The roles that were eliminated include employees located around the country reporting to our Parsippany, NJ office. We anticipate that a number of these employees will be redeployed, which will result in a limited number of actual job reductions.

Ferring's 25-acre facility in New Jersey currently employs 500 workers across manufacturing, commercial, clinical development, management and administration functions. The company is also laying off 55 employees in Minnesota.

Other New Jersey companies that have filed WARN notices for layoffs include:

⚫ Labcorp, which is laying off 239 workers in Somerset

⚫ Charles Schwab: 109 employees in Jersey City

⚫ John Wiley & Sons: 103 workers in Hoboken

⚫ Ahold Ecommerce Sales Company: 454 employees in March 2024

⚫ Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics: 300 staff in Morris

⚫ PTC Therapeutics: 309 employees in South Plainfield

⚫ Qualcomm: 91 workers in Bridgewater

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

