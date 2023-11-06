A new Topgolf entertainment complex, the company’s third full-service location in New Jersey, is coming to Parsippany.

If you’re not familiar with Topgolf, here’s how they describe their experience:

In short, we’re a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy, paired with an outstanding food and beverage menu, climate-controlled hitting bays and music. Every Topgolf has an energetic hum that you can feel right when you walk through the door.

The facility will be on Rte. 46, and will be the company’s 90th location nationwide. There is currently a scaled-down version in 1776 in Morristown and full-service versions in Edison and Mt. Laurel.

Before construction can begin, four buildings will have to be demolished to make way for the three-story, 67,500 square-foot facility with a full bar and restaurant along with 102 golf-hitting bays.

Planning Board Member Michael dePierro told the Daily Record,

I'm happy about it," said dePierro, an avid golfer who is also on the Township Council. "I think it will be an asset in town. It's something like a $30 million project, so it will be a great ratable. All the golfers I know are excited about it and can't wait for it to open up.

In addition to the high-tech golf bays, Topgolf also features several television screens, private event spaces, a restaurant, and a bar where parties can order food and drinks directly to their bay and arcade games.

There has been no timeframe announced for the demolition and subsequent construction.

