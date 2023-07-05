Another classic NJ diner just closed down

If New Jersey is truly the Diner Capital of the World then are we experiencing insurrection? Are we losing our lifelong love of breakfast anytime and happy waitress specials? Or is it other forces responsible for such a downturn in New Jersey diners’ fortunes?

Another legacy diner has closed down, and it’s far from the first. NJ.com is reporting the Empire Diner in Parsippany, formerly known as the Par-Troy Diner, has closed its doors.

It’s the kind of thing I wrote about in a piece called “Are NJ diners an endangered species?”

Mustache Bill’s Diner in Barnegat Light is gone. The Sage Diner may become a weed shop. The Marlton Diner, gone. The Penn Queen in Pennsauken was shuttered six years ago and is likely becoming a Taco Bell. In Vorhees the Country Club Diner became an urgent care.

As far as the Empire in Parsippany, it’s the all-too-familiar story. The pandemic hit. Governor Murphy ordered businesses to close.

Then the struggle that ensued ever since from labor issues to supply chain issues to inflation just built up over these few years and it all fell apart. Its last day came and went with doors closing for good on Saturday, July 1.

Shree Estates LLC purchased the property recently along with several other properties nearby but hasn’t announced any redevelopment plan.

Their website said, "This is the only diner where customers will feel at home and leave satisfied!" I suppose some are feeling a bit homeless right now.

