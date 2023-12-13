This NJ mayor is standing up to politics

Parsippany Mayor Jamie Barberio is in a fight to make sure Parsippany residents see an end to the blighted areas with more than a million square feet of empty commercial space.

To address the issue, Mayor Barberio has championed a program that enables the town to negotiate with businesses to bring them in by allowing them to pay an amount to the town in lieu of taxes. It's a plan that makes economic sense and allows for towns to avoid tax increases on current taxpayers.

Last week, we brought you the story about the mayor's fight which ended in victory as he was able to get the first program approved by a 4 to 1 vote and it will bring in an additional $200,000 to start.

The program not only adds revenue but helps offset some of the affordable housing mandates. It's a win-win for the town, local businesses, and residents.

Unfortunately, the one vote in opposition is a council member who clearly has designs on running against Mayor Barberio and is willing to play politics with the resident's future. So political in fact that he scheduled an opposition meeting to the PILOT program and the mayor to compete with the town's Menorah lighting ceremony this week.

It's a slap in the face to the Jewish community and to all of us standing up for the forces responding to the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7.

Mayor Barberio joined me on the air to discuss.

