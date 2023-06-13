NJ genius: Cell phones save Howell High School show in blackout

There’s an old show biz adage, “the show must go on!” Well it certainly did at Howell High School’s Fine and Performing Arts Center. They were nearing the conclusion of their end-of-year showcase, a mix of different scenes or numbers from various plays or musicals, when suddenly there was a blackout. No power. In a now pitch black auditorium.

“It’s the biggest thing of our year, everyone’s parents come, grandparents, friends,” Howell acting teacher Rachel Ciani explained. The young thespians were always taught when something goes wrong, you keep going. Big or small, you improvise, you ad-lib, you don’t just stop. You keep going.

That’s exactly what the student actors did, in darkness, and soon someone in the audience saved the day. They must have thought, ‘If I turn on the light on my cell phone it wouldn’t be enough, but what if my doing it prompted everyone else to do it?’

That’s exactly what transpired. Take a look.

Not too shabby, huh?

The kids were in the middle of the second from last vignette of the showcase when it happened and thanks to a little Jersey genius they finished the scene.

Then with two more scenes to go they decided to go on and finish this way.

We are a resourceful lot here in New Jersey. Being that the first working lightbulb was invented here should this surprise anyone?

Way to go Howell!

