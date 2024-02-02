🚨A 3-year-old girl was killed in the Jan. 13 crash on Route 34 in Howell

🚨Her mother and 2-year-old brother were also seriously injured

🚨Suspect Samantha E. Bonora was charged with DWI in the crash

HOWELL — A woman accused of being under the influence of "multiple narcotic substances" was charged in a crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl on Route 34 in January.

The girl was one of two toddlers riding with their mother in a Jeep Grand Cherokee just north of Route 33 on Jan. 13, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. They were hit head-on by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Samantha E. Bonora, 31.

The impact caused the pickup to come to a stop in the northbound lanes where it was struck by a Ford Bronco.

Bonora, a Howell resident, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and two counts of second-degree aggravated assault.

Bonora was also charged with driving under the influence, as well as multiple motor vehicle summonses. She is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending a first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Map shows location of crash on Route 34 Map shows location of crash on Route 34 (Canva) loading...

Mom needs to recover for her son

The toddler, identified on a GoFundMe page as Kylie Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Joelle, continues to recover in hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy for her 2-year-old son Kyle, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

"I’m going to find the strength deep down inside to continue to do everything that I can for my son because he does not deserve any of this. I don’t know how I’m going to find normalcy for him because I will be bedridden for weeks with more surgeries, but I will always find a way," Joelle Williams said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba