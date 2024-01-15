Toddler dies after multiple-vehicle crash in Howell, NJ
🔴The multiple-vehicle crash happened late Saturday afternoon
🔴The drivers of two other vehicles were injured
🔴Police are investigating the crash
HOWELL — A 3-year-old girl died following a three-vehicle crash on Route 34 Saturday afternoon.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said the girl was one of two toddlers riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Route 34 just north of Route 33 around 4:45 p.m.
Arriving officers also found a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2021 Ford Bronco.
The drivers of the pickup and SUV sustained minor injuries while the woman driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Santiago.
The 2-year-old in the Jeep was also taken to a hospital for "observation." The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
No criminal or motor vehicle charges have been filed.
Santiago did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the relationships of those in the Jeep.
Route 34 was closed in both directions for over five hours for an initial investigation and cleanup.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell police at 732-938-4575, X 2663.
The crash is third fatal crash in Monmouth County of the new year, according to State Police records.
