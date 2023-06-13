Search continues for missing Morris County, NJ teacher

🔴 Lara Emanuele is a longtime elementary school teacher in Morristown

🔴 Her vehicle was last seen at the Holiday Inn Express in Roxbury

🔴 An extensive search was conducted near the hotel

ROXBURY — The search continues for a teacher who was last seen Wednesday in Roxbury, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

A vehicle belonging to Lara Emanuele, 46, of Roxbury was found at the Holiday Inn Express on Howard Boulevard in Roxbury Thursday. A search over the weekend took place in the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area near the hotel, according to Carroll.

Emanuele is a teacher at the Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown, according to her Linkedin page. Morris school district Superintendent Anne Mucci said the district is praying for her safe return at the start of Monday's school board meeting, according to Morristown Green.

Carroll asked any hunters who have trail cameras in the Wildlife Management Area to review their footage to determine if the camera recorded anyone from Wednesday through the present.

Leave the search to the experts

The prosecutor also asked the public not to search on their own and leave the search to the Roxbury police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau, and New Jersey Search and Rescue.

"The search area is comprised of heavily wooded terrain and there are areas that may have dangerous wildlife. Trained K-9 dogs being utilized to track in the search area and having unknown individuals in that area could impact the search efforts," Carroll said.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit is conducting a "relentless" investigation into Emanuele's disappearance.

Emanuele is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 125 pounds with red hair.

Carroll asked anyone with information regarding Emanuele’s whereabouts to call Roxbury Police at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900.

