Country Superstars Alabama are coming to New Jersey

One of the biggest acts in the history of country music, Alabama, is coming to the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock and Hotel Casino in Atlantic City. It is a one night only show on Thursday, July 27.

Alabama’s resume is nothing short of astounding; according to Billboard, the band charted 80 country hits, including, get this, 32 #1’s.

While a mainstream country band, they also charted on the pop charts with songs like “Love in the First Degree” and “Take Me Down.”

The band formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969. The band consists of cousins Randy Owen (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Teddy Gentry (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Jeff Cook (lead guitar, fiddle, keyboards).

The band has released 35 studio albums, 14 compilation albums, and 62 singles.

They have won 20 Grammy Awards, 17 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 10 Country Music Association Awards. They are the most awarded band in the history of country music.

Alabama has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

In the early 1980s, Alabama gained widespread attention with a string of hit singles and albums. They released their debut studio album, titled "My Home's in Alabama," in 1980.

The album spawned several successful singles, including the title track and "Tennessee River," which both reached the top of the charts. Alabama's subsequent albums, such as "Feels So Right" (1981) and "Mountain Music" (1982), continued to produce chart-topping hits and solidified their popularity.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

