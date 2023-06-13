Looked like NJ’s Bon Jovi? See fashion trends from the year you were born

Fashion seems dumb. The moment everyone is on board, then it’s no longer cool so it must morph into something else.

I was just a kid and didn't have one but I remember the 'leisure suit' and it was terrifying that middle-aged balding guys in the disco era swore they were Tony Manero from "Saturday Night Fever" as long as they put one on.

Then the 80s. Oh the 80s.

I feel like both men and women alike were all trying to look like Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Both the ridiculous outfits and the male version of Jersey girl 'big hair', Bon Jovi had them.

One item from fashion I could do well to never see again is the jailing look with too-large sagging jeans exposing the wearer's ass.

Who remembers the fanny pack? Who remembers kids having their hair with their initials shaved in?

The long timeline of fashion has so many what-were-they-thinking moments it’s amazing it’s still taken seriously. You’d think by now we’d learn to just not care and wear whatever. But no. Trends continue.

Over the past year in New Jersey the most googled fashion trend was wide leg jeans. And we’re the only state where that’s the most searched. Go figure.

So if you really want a fun ride, buckle up. Take a fast trip down the timeline of fashion and see the biggest trend from each year for nearly a century.

