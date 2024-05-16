Hidden gem spot on the water at the Jersey Shore

We have over 120 miles of coastline on the Atlantic and there are a few nice spots on the beach or boardwalk.

But not all of the great waterfront spots are on the ocean. We have plenty of bays, inlets and coves in New Jersey that are home to some of the best out-of-the-way places to eat and drink. One of those places is pretty much undiscovered even those folks who are Jersey Shore aficionados.

This little waterfront gem is Sun Harbor Seafood & Grill in Barnegat Twp.

It's only been open since June 15th, 2020 and is run by the Fieramosca family. They had been operating Mariner's Marina nearby in Barnegat since 1975 and always had thoughts of running a restaurant.

When the original Sun Harbor Bay Club was wiped out during Superstorm Sandy the family bought the property.

Customers can come by boat, car, bike, or on foot, and the locals have been coming in droves since they opened nearly four years ago. It is a picturesque spot right on the Barnegat Bay and the reviews are really good.

They feature live music throughout the season and this weekend are having their "Kick Off To Summer Party" this coming Saturday, May 18th from 12 noon to 10 p.m. with three different bands.

Cosmic Jerry Band via Facebook Cosmic Jerry Band via Facebook loading...

Whether you make it to their summer kick-off this weekend or make it later in the season, you've gotta check out Sun Harbor in Barnegat.

