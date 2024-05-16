The weather is starting to warm up, and it won’t be long before ice cream season will be in full swing.

One of the more popular mini-chains for ice cream has signed a lease for a new location, their sixth, with plans to open even more.

Nicholas Creamery, which started with one humble store in Atlantic Highlands, now has stores in Long Branch, Fair Haven, Tinton Falls, and Middletown.

According to APP.com, there are plans to open shops in Freehold, Brick, and Marlboro, in the years to come.

The creamery prides itself on “bringing ice cream back to its purest form, using only the finest components and collaborating with local businesses to highlight the best of New Jersey’s produce.”

The result is a range of unique flavors that change weekly and seasonally, ensuring there’s always something new to try.

Fan favorites include classics like Valrhona Chocolate and Tahitian Vanilla, as well as inventive creations such as Hudson Café Coffee Crunch, Bourbon Chocolate Chunk, Nutty Monkey, Malted Cookies N Milk, and Vegan Coconut Cherry Vanilla.

In addition to scoops, Nicholas Creamery offers ice cream cakes made from scratch, creamy milkshakes topped with whipped cream, and the option to book an ice cream cart for special events.

The bad news is that the new Wall shop isn’t scheduled to open until 2025.

