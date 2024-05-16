Oscar-winning actress seen working in Westfield, NJ

The television and movie industry here in New Jersey continues to expand. The latest example is Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore apparently showing up for a movie shoot in Westfield.

Posted pictures on social media seem to show she was playing opposite the very accomplished actor John Turturro in a scene being shot last Wednesday in Mindowaskin Park. They also used Westfield’s police headquarters for another scene.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

On their Facebook page the township wrote:

Westfield welcomed a bit of Hollywood yesterday, as the Town of Westfield, NJ Police Department was transformed into the Lake Hill, NY Police Department for a film shoot — complete with patrol cars, police uniforms, a department seal and the New York State flag flying on site.

The township was asked by the filming company to not reveal the name of the movie and they haven’t. But some industry publications like The Film Stage indicate it may be “The Room Next Door,” a Pedro Almodóvar project.

AFI Awards Luncheon - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

It is reportedly set in New York which brings an irony to it all. If indeed the project is “The Room Next Door” set partly in New York and they’re using New Jersey to represent that location, it’s practically payback. That’s because when “The Watcher” was being made, the story of that Westfield real estate deal turning creepy, producers used a New York location to represent Westfield, New Jersey.

All’s fair in movies and war.

John Turturro has been in well over 100 films including “Barton Fink,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Quiz Show.”

Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Julianne Moore has been in “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “Still Alice” for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

