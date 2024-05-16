A purveyor of traditional Mexican food is now a burgeoning chain as Los Barbaros Birria is set to open their third location, and the first in Ocean County; the first two are in Belmar and Asbury Park.

They are renowned for its authentic Mexican birria. This traditional dish, typically made with goat meat but also popular with beef, is slow-cooked until tender and served with a variety of accompaniments. The restaurant’s birria tacos, in particular, have garnered acclaim for their rich flavor and the consommé dipping sauce that adds an extra dimension to the meal.

The restaurant serves a variety of Tijuana-style cuisine, including tortuga birria, noodle birria, pizzabirria, quesabirrias, mulitas and more. I don’t know about you, but they sound delicious to me.

The owner of the restaurants is Edwin Vazquez who wanted to bring the flavors of Tijuana to the East Coast, He told patch.com,

I want to be like the Mexican version of In-and-Out burger," he told Patch. "I grew up in Asbury Park; I live in Asbury Park and I got my start serving my tacos out of my home to friends. The business just grew from there. I always wanted to return to Asbury and open a place here. Business has been good.

Good enough to keep expanding, apparently.

According to APP.com, the new restaurant will be located at 511 Route 72 East in the Manahawkin section of Stafford, the space is in Driftwood Plaza on the highway's eastbound side, heading toward Long Beach Island.

No opening date has been set.

