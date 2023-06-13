Murphy Administration aggressive in taking parents rights (Opinion)

When a small school district in Morris County tried to implement a rule where parents should be notified if their child is identifying as a different gender, the Attorney General for the Murphy Administration wasted no time in pouncing on the little school district and took them to court to change the policy.

They have since changed the wording of the policy.

The revision in the policy does not mention gender. It instead advises teachers or administrators "when there is an observation and/or indicia of an adverse impact on the student’s physical and/or mental health, safety and or social/emotional well-being."

This is totally insane. The state has been encroaching on parental rights incrementally for years.

Now they've found a hot-button issue with plenty of emotional histrionics behind it, but very little common sense or respect for the rights of parents.

Only a few years ago we couldn't have imagined that a trend like children identifying as a different gender would explode and that the state would keep that information from parents.

The state's policy of not telling parents about their kid's sexual identity went into effect in 2018 under the Murphy Administration.

The Governor and the Attorney General both have children. You might expect this point of view from a far-left activist with no kids.

But this is shocking and disturbing that these two dads would be so power-hungry mad as to trample parents' rights to further their progressive political careers.

