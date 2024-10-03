If You Hear Code Brown at NJ Walmart Stores Get Out Immediately

If You Hear Code Brown at NJ Walmart Stores Get Out Immediately

Google/Canva

If you’ve ever been shopping at Walmart in New Jersey, you might have heard some interesting announcements over the loudspeaker.

Code Brown

One of the most talked-about is the “Code Brown.”

What does that actually mean? Let’s break it down.

“Code Brown” is a signal used by Walmart employees when there’s a serious situation.

Canva
loading...

It means there's an active shooter in the store.

Imagine you’re in a Walmart, browsing for your weekly groceries or whatever you need, and suddenly you hear the announcement over the intercom for a “Code Brown.” 

Yikes. Try not to panic.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The staff is trained to handle these situations quickly and discreetly, ensuring the safety of the guests.

I would carefully get to the nearest exit as quickly as you can.

There are other color codes used in Walmart stores:

Code Red

Canva
loading...

This means there's a fire in the store. You'll most likely hear an aisle number after a Code Red.

Code White

Canva
loading...

Code White means there's a medical emergency, injury, or some kind of accident with a guest or team member.

Code Black

Canva
loading...

Code Black means there is severe weather nearby.

Code Orange

Canva
loading...

Code Orange means there's been a chemical spill in the store.

New Jersey has many bustling Walmarts, and these codes help keep things running efficiently.

It’s all about making sure customers can shop in a clean and safe environment.

READ MORE: These are the snobbiest towns to live in NJ

Plus, this gives you a little behind-the-scenes peek at how stores manage unexpected situations.

So next time you hear a Code Brown or any of the other colors, you’ll know what’s going on.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New Jersey

Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New Jersey using data from the CDC.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey

Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind.

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Filed Under: East Windsor, Walmart, Hamilton, Close to PA
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM