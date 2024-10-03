If you’ve ever been shopping at Walmart in New Jersey, you might have heard some interesting announcements over the loudspeaker.

Code Brown

One of the most talked-about is the “Code Brown.”

What does that actually mean? Let’s break it down.

“Code Brown” is a signal used by Walmart employees when there’s a serious situation.

It means there's an active shooter in the store.

Imagine you’re in a Walmart, browsing for your weekly groceries or whatever you need, and suddenly you hear the announcement over the intercom for a “Code Brown.”

Yikes. Try not to panic.

The staff is trained to handle these situations quickly and discreetly, ensuring the safety of the guests.

I would carefully get to the nearest exit as quickly as you can.

There are other color codes used in Walmart stores:

Code Red

This means there's a fire in the store. You'll most likely hear an aisle number after a Code Red.

Code White

Code White means there's a medical emergency, injury, or some kind of accident with a guest or team member.

Code Black

Code Black means there is severe weather nearby.

Code Orange

Code Orange means there's been a chemical spill in the store.

New Jersey has many bustling Walmarts, and these codes help keep things running efficiently.

It’s all about making sure customers can shop in a clean and safe environment.

Plus, this gives you a little behind-the-scenes peek at how stores manage unexpected situations.

So next time you hear a Code Brown or any of the other colors, you’ll know what’s going on.

