Dave & Buster's set a grand opening date for its new Freehold, NJ location

The Mall has announced that a date has been set for the opening of a brand new Dave & Buster's inside the mall.

It was a year ago (April 2024) when I first told you that the entertainment complex may be coming to the mall.

Then, in July 2024 the plan was approved by the Freehold Planning Board and it was confirmed that Dave & Buster's would be taking over part of the space once occupied by Sears.

New Freehold Athletic Club opened in the mall in February

The rest of the space was taken over by the new Freehold Athletic Club, which opened back in February.

There are Pickleball courts, fitness equipment, and classes.

There's an outdoor entrance to the fitness club near Macy's on the west side of the mall.

Check out what there is to do, membership information, and more by clicking here.

The Grand Opening of the new Freehold Dave & Buster's is May 12

Ok, back to the new Dave & Buster's in Freehold Raceway Mall.

The Grand Opening date is Monday, May 12 at 11am.

Get there early.

If you're one of the first 100 people in line (line up at the outside entrance, NOT inside the mall), you'll get free game play all day. Wow. For more details click here.

If you've never been to Dave & Buster's, it's so much fun and there are a lot of cool things to do like billiards. You can also find tons of fun games in the arcade, and a restaurant/bar.

This is only the fourth Dave & Buster's in New Jersey. The other locations are in Blackwood, Wayne, and Woodbridge.

Enjoy.

