They're calling it "Cicadageddon 2024."

Everybody's been buzzing about the super-rare Cicada invasion about to begin in May and last for a few weeks. No pun intended.

Do cicadas actually buzz? It's more like a hissing sound, isn't it?

I've heard so many complaints about the upcoming noise. I kind of don't get it. When I was a kid, and even beyond, the sound of Cicadas was a beloved sign that summer was coming...longer days, the end of school, summer nights fun.....it was in a way soothing and welcomed.

Am I the only one?

My friends and I used to think it was so cool to see the empty shells of the cicadas everywhere after they died.

Much like the solar eclipse that just happened, not seen again in our area for a long time, there won't be another cicada invasion like this until 2245. Wow.

This cicada appearance is super-rare in the fact that there are two "Broods" emerging that haven't emerged together in a very long time, since Thomas Jefferson was the President, back in 1803.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania aren't going to be affected like other states further south of us like Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and more.

If you're around anywhere the cicadas are going to be heard, pray for clear, warm weather.

A USA Today article pointed out that the warmer it is, the faster the cicadas will mate and the faster those little buggers will go away.

It has to stay warm and stay dry for them to wrap up mating sooner.

