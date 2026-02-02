Great news. Your shopping experience at Cherry Hill Mall just got even better. Four new restaurants and shops have opened and are ready to welcome you, according to the Patch.

Of the four new businesses in the mall, three are retail stores.

These three new stores are now open:

Coach

Coach is known for its high-end handbags, luggage, accessories, and apparel. All Coach products have its signature C monogram, which became popular in the early 2000's. You can find the new Coach store by Grand Court.

POP MART

If you jumped on the Labubu trend, then you know what Pop Mart is. It's a toy company known for selling collectible toys in "blind boxes." That means you don't know exactly what you're getting until you open the package after buying it. Fun. Pop Mart began with toy vending machines. Now, this Pop Mart is an actual store located near American Eagle.

OFFLINE by Aerie

If you're into fitness or have a busy life, you'll love OFFLINE by Aerie. Owned by American Eagle, you'll find everything you need in this store to stay active, like leggings, sports bras, and more. The clothes are made to be comfortable while you're on the move. Shop the store near Grand Court.

The fourth new business to open in Cherry Hill Mall is a restaurant.

Suki Hana

Suki Hana is a fast-casual Japanese restaurant. You'll find a variety of teriyaki dishes, made to order, in front of you. Suki Hana is located in the food court.

Keep an eye out for the opening of Dick's House of Sport, which should be by the end of 2026.

Cherry Hill Mall is located on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, NJ.