These 3 NJ streets ranked among the nation’s best for fall shopping and strolling
If there’s anything this fall that could give me a “Gilmore Girls” feeling of strolling through Stars Hollow I’ll take that over any gummy, thank you very much.
From Luke’s Diner to Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe and Candy Store, a walk like this would do my stress wonders. While we might not have an Al’s Pancake World or a Doose’s Market in real life, we do have some nice options here in New Jersey.
MarketBeat surveyed over 3,000 people across the country to determine the best main streets in each state for fall shopping and strolling.
They ranked them based on atmosphere, independent retail strength, and local events.
Three main streets in New Jersey made their top 100 list.
#41 nationally and #1 in New Jersey is Washington Street in Cape May.
What MarketBeat said:
Victorian shopfronts glow under soft seaside light as locals sip cider between boutiques and cafés. The street’s timeless charm and crisp ocean breeze make it one of New Jersey’s most picture-perfect main streets for fall shopping.
Okay, I’ll admit, this could give Stars Hollow a run for its money.
At #84 is Palmer Square West in Princeton.
It ranks #2 in New Jersey and it’s truly gorgeous. How the report describes it:
Palmer Square West captures Princeton’s refined fall rhythm as students and locals mingle among ivy-draped façades. Homestead Princeton offers stylish home décor and artisan gifts, while the nearby Labyrinth Books invites readers to linger over hot chocolate and new releases.
Finally there’s Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair ranking nationally at #86 and #3 in the state.
MarketBeat says:
Bloomfield Avenue buzzes with creative energy as fall colors spill down the hillside. Giftbar delights shoppers with whimsical cards, games and other gifts, while Trend Coffee & Tea House offers coffee drinks, tea and light cafe fare in a circa-1860 building with quaint living room decor.
The scent of roasted coffee drifts from cafés as the town’s art walks and live music nights fill the air with warmth.
Is this how Stephen Colbert lives?
Must be nice. Luckily you can visit all three with a little driving.
You can find out what towns and streets in other states made the list here.
