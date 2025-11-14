🚨Police say a drunk-driving suspect gave a fake identity after a deadly crash

WEST DEPTFORD — A driver from the United Kingdom charged in a fatal crash Sunday night gave police a fake name, according to officials.

West Deptford police followed a driver suspected of being intoxicated as he exited the PNS Gas and Food Mart on Hessian Avenue late Sunday afternoon. The driver sped up and crashed into a second vehicle at the intersection with Red Bank Avenue, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew Johns.

The driver identified himself as Steve Hill, 28, of the United Kingdom. He was charged with one count of second-degree death by auto and two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto. Johns said that his identity was found to be fake and his real name is George Linard.

Linard was also found to be wanted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.

Victims include Uber passengers

Linard was re-charged with the additional charge of possession of a fraudulent government license and is being held in the Gloucester County Jail.

A woman in the back of the other vehicle told 6 ABC Action News it was an Uber vehicle taking her home from work and she has had surgery because of the crash. A GoFundMe campaign was created to assist the recovery of a female passenger. She required surgery after suffering a broken femur and tibia in the crash.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of the driver in accordance with state law on deaths that result during an encounter with police.

