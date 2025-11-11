🚨Police pursuit in West Deptford ends in deadly crash

🚨Driver from the U.K. charged after fatal collision kills one, injures two

🚨The driver who died was reportedly an Uber driver

WEST DEPTFORD — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal crash during a police pursuit late Sunday afternoon. A citizen of the United Kingdom has been charged with homicide.

The incident began with the 5:30 p.m. report of two men who appeared to be intoxicated inside a white car at the PNS Gas and Food Mart on Hessian Avenue, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns. As the police arrived, the car sped away. Police followed in a marked vehicle.

The white car went into the opposite lane and T-boned a second vehicle at the intersection with Red Bank Avenue, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, according to Johns.

Attorney General investigating police pursuit

Steve Hall, 28, of the United Kingdom, was charged with one count of second-degree death by auto and two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of the driver in accordance with state law on deaths that result during an encounter with police.

The identities of those in the second vehicle were not disclosed by Johns. The mother of one of the passengers in the second vehicle told NBC Philadelphia her daughter had hired the driver for an Uber ride.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to assist the recovery of a passenger named Gianna. She required surgery after suffering a broken femur and tibia in the crash.

