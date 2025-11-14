Source Brewing, I have to hand it to you.

I’m a Jersey girl, born and raised. Even though I’m not from Delano or Delran or anywhere near Burlington County (I’m from Freehold), I’ve had Boost soda.

Yet I never thought of the marriage to which you’ve given your blessing.

Boost infused beer

Source Brewing https://www.sourcebrewing.com/ has come up with a full-bodied stout they call Jack and Boost.

I like a Jack and Coke, and I like the Jersey pride that comes with the inclusion of Boost, so I’m intrigued by this new brew.

On their Insta they describe it as a

full-bodied stout pours a deep, dark brown with a tan head of foam, releasing aromas of cola spice, oak, vanilla, and warm whiskey.

After extended aging in Jack Daniel's whiskey barrels, the base beer has developed a deep and complex profile, layering rich, toasty malt sweetness, charred oak character, and the nostalgic caramel fizz of Boost Cola.

It’s brand new and it’s available at their farmhouse brewery in Colts Neck.

You can try these new beers in their taproom during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Now will the Boost be too much for some people? Boost tastes basically like a flat cola but super sweet. But there’s so many other flavors competing for your attention that it’s a real stay tuned.

I could see those who never developed a taste for Boost ending up loving this.

If you’ve never been to the Colts Neck location you can find them at 300 Route 34. You can enjoy a brew in their taproom, in their biergarten out back, their front yard patio, the upstairs mezzanine, or the rooftop terrace.

If you’ve never been, it’s a great place to spend an afternoon.

