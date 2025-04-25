Cava is certainly have a minute right now.

If you're not familiar, Cava is a fast-casual Mediterranean food chain, where you customize your meal. It offers bowls, pitas, and more.

Bucks County is getting its first Cava fast-casual restaurant

The trendy restaurant is popping up all over the area and Bucks County, Pennsylvania is about to get its very first one.

NewtownPANow is reporting that Cava is coming to Newtown Township.

Cava wants to open in Newtown

The restaurant recently went before the Newtown Township Planning Commission and is hoping for final approval to move into The Village of Newtown.

It would be between other popular eateries, Crumbl Cookie and Chipotle, near Lululemon.

It would be located where MOD Pizza used to be

That space is where MOD Pizza used to be. It's the perfect place for a Cava.

This new Cava location will only be its 10th in Pennsylvania.

Cava took over the Zoe's Kitchen chain

Back in 2018, Cava took over another fast-casual chain, Zoe's Kitchen.

Many locations of the struggling chain turned into Cava locations, including Mercer On One in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Although Cava is open all year round, fans love enjoying their Cava outside, and with the weather warming up, it's the start of a popular season at Cava.

Cross your fingers Cava gets final approval from Newtown authorities and it opens quick.

I'll let you know when I hear anything else.

