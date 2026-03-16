The wait is almost over. Get ready, Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken is celebrating it's grand opening in Lawrence Township, NJ this week.

Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken opens March 21 in Lawrence Township

The restaurant known for its Nashville-style hot chicken will officially open its doors on Brunswick Pike on Saturday, March 21 at 11 AM. You'll find it in Mercer on One (formerly Mercer Mall), in between Liu Yi Shou Hotpot and House of Biryanis and Kebabs, in the same strip center as Olive Garden.

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The announcement came on social media. Check it out below.

The first 100 customers get free 3-piece chicken tenders

The post reads, "WHO'S READY?! Lawrenceville, NJ we're coming for you." It also announced a free food giveaway for grand opening day. You'd better get there early. The first 100 customers in line on Saturday, March 21 will get free 3-piece tenders.

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The menu is filled with, you guessed it, chicken. It's always fresh, never frozen, according to its website. You'll choose from sandwiches, nuggets, tenders, wraps, buttermilk fried chicken, salads, waffle fries, sides (the Brussel Sprouts with hot honey and parm are popular), and sweets. Check out the full menu by clicking here.

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There are 6 levels of spice at Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken

How hot do you like your chicken? There are six different levels of spice: no spice, mild, medium, hot, what the cluck, and cluck off. I'm more of a mild girl.

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Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken is located at 3349 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ. The Grand Opening Celebration is Saturday, March 21 at 11 AM. Get out there and try it.

This is the first Mercer County location. There are other New Jersey locations in Wall, Middletown, Freehold, Westfield, and Oceanport.