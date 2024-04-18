Antisemitism report gives unfortunate distinction to New Jersey
The U.S. in 2023 recorded its highest ever number of antisemitic incidents, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.
The major spike was driven in part by the surprise terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and the ongoing war in Gaza.
Final statistics released this month suggest there were 8,873 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism targeting Jewish people in 2023 across the country. That's a 140% increase since 2022 and the highest tally recorded since ADL started tracking such data in 1979.
Antisemitism in New Jersey
On a per capita basis, New Jersey led the nation — 8.93 antisemitic incidents per 100,000 residents, according to the report. Vermont was next, with a rate of 6.64.
According to the report, New Jersey recorded 830 incidents last year — more than double the state's count in 2022.
Close to 70% of the state's incidents were classified as harassment. For example, at a synagogue in Clifton on Oct. 7, an individual yelled, “Long live Hamas.”
There were 17 antisemitic assaults in the Garden State last year, according to the report.
