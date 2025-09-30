October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You may have already started to see pink ribbons, hearts, signs...pink everything...popping up wherever you look. It's a heart-warming sight.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The purpose of this month is to raise awareness for breast cancer, encourage women to make appointments to get a mammogram, support women affected by breast cancer (current patients and survivors), and raise money for important research so we can wipe breast cancer out once and for all.

LSOphoto LSOphoto loading...

If you're looking to help make a difference this month, but aren't really sure how to, I've got a great idea for you.

READ MORE: Popular Hamilton bagel shop expanding to Lawrence

Community invited to breast cancer fundraiser at Lawrence High School

The Student Council at Lawrence High School in Lawrence Township, NJ, is inviting the entire community to come out this Saturday for a great fundraising event.

The event is called Laps For a Cause.

Get our free mobile app

Laps For A Cause is October 4

It's taking place on Saturday, October 4th, any time from 1pm - 5pm, at Lawrence High School on Princeton Pike. It's easy to take part. Bring your family and friends and simply walk. You can run too, if you'd like.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The Student Council event, spearheaded by Sophomore, Harrison Petrick, is described like this: "Participants walk or run laps to raise awareness and support for breast cancer survivors. Every lap represents hope, strength, and unity in the fight against breast cancer. Our goal is to come together as a community, one lap at a time, to spread hope and work together towards a future without breast cancer."

Amen.

ThitareeSarmkasat ThitareeSarmkasat loading...

Registration is free; donations appreciated

Go on out and join the fun. Registration is FREE. Donations are happily accepted and appreciated.

You can donate in person at the event or by scanning the QR code above on the flyer.

READ MORE: Trendy toy store coming to Quaker Bridge Mall

Donations go directly to Breast Cancer Research Fund

All donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF).

Lawrence High School is located at 2565 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz