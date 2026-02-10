If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, you were likely very impressed by Brandi Carlile as she performed "America The Beautiful," and tonight she'll bring that incredible showmanship to Philadelphia for our biggest concert (so far) of 2026.

Carlile kicks off The Human Tour tonight in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. It runs through March with stops across North America. Brandi will hit Europe later this year on the same tour as well.

But this is exciting! It's rare that an artist beings their tour in Philadelphia so we have a LOT of questions about the logistics of the show. If you're lucky enough to have tickets to the show, that's incredible.

Here's a breakdown of some of what we know about the show (so far).

What Time is Brandi Carlile Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" is listed as a 7:00 p.m. start. The doors to to the venue open at 6:00 p.m., venue officials say.

Of course, we all know that headlining acts don't start right on time so we expect that Brandi will take to the stage sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. But, of course, all set times are always subject to change. So it's best to be on time and be in your seats ready to go shortly after the opening act.

Is There An Opening Act for Brandi Carlile in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena

Yes. Brandi's opening act will be The Head and the Heart.

What Is the Setlist for the Brandi Carlile Concert in Philly?

Typically we have a good inkling of what we can expect from a concert setlist before the show. That's because we can analyze the previous stops on a tour. After all, with all of the staging and lightning these days, setlists are often similar each night on a tour.

However, because this is the first night of this tour, there's sure to be a LOT of surprises. So sit back and sew!

Are Tickets Still Available for Brandi Carlile's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets?

Yes, there appear to be a limited number of tickets available directly from the venue itself. Most of the remaining seats in the 200 level, but they're actually at a great price point (As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday).

In fact, you can click here to check them out.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a Concert?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

In fact, we've got a map of the area parking lots that are closes to the Xfinity Mobile Arena:

What About Ride Shares at the Arena?

This is a big change. Starting tonight at the arena, there will be a new designated area for Lyft riders to be picked up. The venue just shared the news on social media:

"(The Lyft) pick-up zone will be located in Lot D at the southeast corner of the building," they say. Lyft is the official rideshare partner of the arena, they say.

Can I Bring a Purse to the Brandi Carlile Concert in Philly? What is the Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Bag Policy?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits large bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

You can click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances.

Yes, purses are allowed. In fact, Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are all permitted. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.