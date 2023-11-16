How many Tesla chargers does NJ have compared to other states?

Gov. Murphy has set an ambitious (and unrealistic) target of eradicating the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

But is the state equipped with enough charging infrastructure to support this vision? As of now, the answer seems to be a resounding no.

Focusing on Tesla, the leading electric car on the roads today, let’s look at the available charging stations and ports in New Jersey compared to other states.

A decade ago, Tesla had a paltry 30 Supercharger stations in the country, mostly along the west coast's Interstate 5 highway, serving as the sole reliable long-distance charging network.

Today, the landscape has drastically evolved. According to an article on 24/7 Wall Street, the charger network is exploding.

With nearly 2,000 of Tesla’s rapid-charging stations and over 22,000 charging ports scattered across the United States, the growth is obvious.

Interestingly, Tesla is in the process of opening its network to other electric car models from companies like Ford and Rivian.

The distribution of these chargers shows a geographical preference.

For instance, states like California, Texas, and Florida have a significant number, approximately one-third of the Tesla Supercharger stations and 42% of all ports.

And, more than half of the network is located in the top ten most densely populated states.

For example, according to the article, Nevada, with a population of 3.1 million, has 36 Tesla Supercharger stations, while Oklahoma, with almost 4 million residents, possesses merely six.

The reason Nevada has so many is it’s close proximity to Tesla's primary market, California,

In contrast, states like Oklahoma, are slower to adopt EV's or any alternative fuel infrastructure, for that matter.

Examining the states with fewer than 10 Tesla Supercharger stations, Michigan, one of the largest by population, falls short in charger accessibility, harboring only 34 stations.

So where does NJ stand, particularly considering its status as the most densely populated state in the us.?

New Jersey itself houses 70 Supercharger stations, along with 688 ports, with just over 9 million people living here.

That shows that although we have a strong commitment to EV infrastructure, we’re still so far away from the Murphy goal being feasible.

