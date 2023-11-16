When is a diner not a diner?

What a loaded question. I mean you could say a diner is not a real diner when it’s not in Jersey. Or a diner is not a diner when it doesn’t have paper placemats with little ads of local businesses.

But what about when it’s a ‘diner-style restaurant’?

That’s what Toast City Diner calls itself. And fans don’t call it by its full name. They just call it Toast.

It’s a chain you see. It first came to New Jersey in Montclair in 2007. They do a lot of breakfast foods but also burgers, wraps, sandwiches, etc.. You can have those for lunch. But not dinner. They’re not open for dinner. Quirky place, right? But their customers love them for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

They eventually opened another in Asbury Park. Then in Red Bank.

After a lot of anticipation all year Toast has finally opened a new location in Cranford. It opened last Monday November 6 right next to The Cranford Hotel at 10 Walnut Avenue.

The food is said to be amazing. Imagine an English muffin with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and you can get it with Canadian bacon, corned beef hash, smoked salmon or spinach and tomato. And they call it a Benny.

Finally a Benny you won’t hate!

Or how about this crazy delicious-sounding concoction. French fries with brown gravy and mozzarella curd, then topped with two lightly fried eggs and scallions. Know what they call it?

Disco eggs, of course.

Take a look at their mouth-watering menu here.

Amy Russo founded Toast City Diner with the slogan “Peace love and pancakes.” Together with partner Adam Torine they’re working towards bringing this special place to even more New Jersey towns.

Could you please bring Toast to Flemington? Asking for a friend.

The new Cranford location is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 am to 3 pm.

