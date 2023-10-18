This NJ town will transform into an epic Ghostbusters world

Who you gonna call?

If you’ve ever wanted to be a Ghostbuster and not just for Halloween, this is your moment.

Cranford, NJ is transforming its downtown area into a Ghostbusters-themed stroll for one day only.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Downtown Cranford is celebrating their Ghostbusters Day where the town’s businesses will hand out Ghostbusters items.

You’ll receive a map of the town with all of the stores participating and a tote bag with other goodies inside.

Downtown Cranford Ghostbusters Day

Your ticket for the stroll also includes a movie ticket for the Cranford Theater that’s good until the end of the year.

Tickets are on sale now. The stroll is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is rain or shine.

Downtown Cranford Hotel Cransylvania

This isn’t the only stroll that Cranford is hosting.

If you have no plans this upcoming weekend, they are hosting Hotel Cransylvania stroll on Oct. 21, which is all Halloween-themed. There will even be a tattoo station, a cotton candy stand, and a treats class at Sweet N’ Fancy Emporium where you will learn how to make some of the best Halloween desserts.

2023 Howl-O-Ween Parade

There’s even an event for your dogs.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Downtown Cranford is hosting its Howl-O-Ween parade at 11 a.m. and there’s a prize for the best pet costume.

Justin Jason via Unsplash Justin Jason via Unsplash loading...

For information on the Ghostbusters Stroll, click HERE.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.