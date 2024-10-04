If you love cooking and great conversation, you’re in for a treat.

Al Roker, NBC’s Today show co-host, and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, will be in Doylestown, PA, on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, for a special book event, according to Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops.

They are stopping by as part of their tour for their latest cookbook, "Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion."

This is exciting. I would love to meet Al after watching him on TV for so many years.

The event will take place at Delaware Valley University’s Life Sciences Building at 7:00 PM.

Google Google loading...

Tickets for the event are $42.00.

Your ticket includes admission for one and a hardcover copy of the cookbook.

Credit - Legacy Lit Credit - Legacy Lit loading...

You will have a chance to meet Al and Courtney, get your books personalized, and even jump in a photo with them.

They will be joined by special guest Mike Sielski, a local sports columnist and author, who will lead the conversation.

It’s sure to be a fun evening.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, so you’ll want to get there early.

During the event, Al and Courtney will talk about their favorite family dishes, share some cooking tips, and discuss what inspired them to create the cookbook.

Get our free mobile app

From breakfast burritos to bourbon apple pie milkshakes, the recipes in the cookbook are perfect to try at home. I'll be trying their Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls.

Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

You can reserve your spot online. Just remember to bring your email confirmation to check in at the event.

READ MORE: These are the snobbiest towns to live in PA

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet America’s favorite weatherman and his talented daughter in Doylestown.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in Pennsylvania? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Pennsylvania using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker