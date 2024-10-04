🏑 Breakfast will now be served at NJ Devils' games in Newark

🏑 It's a classic breakfast sandwich that's caused controversy over the years

🏑 It will be available at Downtown Diner

NEWARK — Breakfast at a hockey game? Sounds a bit unconventional when most people chomp on hot dogs and beers while cheering on their favorite team.

But the New Jersey Devils have decided to do just that---serve breakfast at its games.

Not just any breakfast. A classic New Jersey breakfast staple that has caused controversy over the years, will now be served at all of their home games at Prudential Center in Newark, the arena has announced.

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center recently announced a variety of arena upgrades just as the 2024-25 NHL regular season gets underway. One of them is the launch of a new hospitality brand in collaboration with Levy, the market leader in world-class hospitality at iconic sports and entertainment venues.

Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll Dennis Malloy / Craig Allen, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Eastback Kitchen is a newly launched official culinary and white label hospitality brand of Prudential Center. It will focus on delivering fans a culinary experience “inclusive of the grit, boldness, and flavor of New Jersey,” according to The Prudential Center.

This season, fans can enjoy more than 20 new signature offerings available at different concession destinations at the arena.

One of them is a Taylor Ham, egg and cheese sandwich, made from scratch shaved pork roll, fried egg, and American cheese, served on a freshly baked Kaiser roll. The Jersey sandwich will be available at Downtown Diner, Sections 1 and 118.

While the debate continues among New Jerseyans as to whether the salty meat is Taylor Ham or pork roll, the NJ Devils have decided to incorporate both names into this breakfast treat. Taylor Ham is in the name, but pork roll is in the description.

EzumeImages EzumeImages loading...

The sandwich was available for a limited time in previous seasons, but now the Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese sandwich will be available at all home games.

Another classic New Jersey treat debuting on the menu at Devils’ home games is Funnel Cake Fries. This boardwalk treat is made with powdered sugar and strawberry topping. It will be available at Downtown Diner and the Boardwalk, Sections 1, 118 and 126.

The Devils’ first game of the regular season is tomorrow night in Buffalo against the Sabres. However, their first home game of the 2024-2025 season is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., against the Sabres.

10 a.m. start? Hmm…A Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese sandwich from Downtown Diner may just be the perfect way to kick off the Devils’ hockey season at Prudential Center.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom