Iconic NJ deli is closing after nearly 60 years

When any business lasts half a century, you know it’s something special.

You know, people whose parents brought them as kids ended up bringing their kids. You know a business lasting that long has seen both good and bad times, and you can bet there was a lot of sweat equity in the hard work they put in.

A man named Jesse Burrini opened a meat shop in Mendham back in 1966. Think of how different the world was. LBJ was in the White House. The Vietnam War raged on. We still had MLK Jr. and RFK, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison.

Jesse first called his place Burrini’s Prime Meats. The name would eventually change to Burrini’s Olde World Market, and his son and daughter-in-law would move the business to Randolph in 1992.

The place always evolved. They added deli products and seafood, produce, and baked goods. Catering was established after so many successful years. By 2010, they threw in a gourmet cheese department.

After so much growth and so many years, it’s all ending now. Recently, this message appeared on their Facebook page:

“After seven decades of cherished memories and meaningful connections with families across generations, this decision was not made lightly. Throughout the years, we’ve shared in your joy during weddings, birthdays, and graduations, as well as offered support during life’s more difficult moments. Your loyalty and love have been our greatest reward. Unfortunately, due to ongoing economic challenges and depleted capital reserves, we can no longer continue operations.”

Their final day of business will be Sunday, Oct. 13. Just like that, another local New Jersey institution will be gone forever.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Booziest spots: NJ towns with the most bars per square mile New Jersey has some wacky liquor license laws — this list is proof.

Here's the top 25 towns with the most licenses per square mile, based on state data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈