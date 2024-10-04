Teens riding scooter on Paterson, NJ street killed in Jeep crash

✅ Two 18-year-olds riding a scooter were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee

✅ Video shows the Jeep pulling out of a shopping center

✅A teen was pronounced dead at the scene

PATERSON — The driver of a scooter was killed Wednesday night while riding with a friend on a city street.

The scooter was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Madison Avenue near 9th Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Angelvl Javier-Reynos was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Brailin Dominguez, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Both are 18-years-old.

Map shows intersection of Madison Street at 9th Ave in Paterson Map shows intersection of Madison Street at 9th Ave in Paterson (Canva) loading...

Call for witnesses

The driver of the Jeep remained at the crash scene and was not injured, according to Valdes. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

Video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows the Jeep slowly pulling out of a shopping center. The reporter said a parked car blocked the driver's view of the scooters as it turned left.

The impact threw one of the riders into the air, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

New Jersey state law prohibits riding a motorized scooter on public roads, sidewalks or public land.

The prosecutor asked anyone with more information about the crash to the PCPO's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO (7370).

It was the fifth fatal crash within the city of Paterson in 2024, according to State Police records.

