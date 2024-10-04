Melissa Etheridge, Joss Stone coming to NJ

If you want to “Come to My Window” (ticket window, that is), you can catch Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge next year in New Jersey.

Tickets just went on sale for an April 18 show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Known for her deeply personal lyrics and that raspy, sultry voice, Etheridge burst on the scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album.

Melissa Etheridge, Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

By 1993, she was hitting enormous commercial success with songs like the aforementioned “Come to My Window” and “I’m The Only One.” By 1995, she was charting with “I Want to Come Over.”

There’s always been something about her work that was honest and unapologetic. You got the feeling from her that she never cared about becoming too huge a star, yet she became one anyway. Twenty years ago, she battled breast cancer. A year later, she appeared in a Grammy performance in a tribute to Janis Joplin with Joss Stone. Melissa took the stage completely bald from chemotherapy treatment in that 2005 live broadcast, and she became a hero to breast cancer victims everywhere.

Speaking of Joss Stone, the soul singer who has nine albums that sold 15 million copies, she’ll be co-headlining the Hard Rock show on April 18. Smart money says there’s no way Etheridge and Stone don’t do several duets together. You can get tickets, which are on sale now at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney Disney appears to ban bands from their House of Blues venues without much rhyme or reason when it comes to consistency. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈