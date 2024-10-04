NJ favorites collaborate to create perfect drinks for fall

I’m a sucker for fall-flavored beers. Even more so, a sucker for any time Source Brewing collaborates with fellow New Jersey businesses.

Source announced on their Instagram this week that they have two new beer flavors out with help from Jersey Freeze and Battleview Orchards.

The Apple Cider Donut Ale is a pastry cream ale with apple cider donuts, vanilla, apple cider, cinnamon, and milk sugar.

Apple Cider Donut Ale is a special, fall seasonal pastry cream ale brewed in collaboration with Battleview Orchards, NJ’s original Pick Your Own orchards, established in 1908 by the Applegate family.

We get notes of Battleview Orchards apple cider donuts, glazed apple fritter, apple pie filling, and fresh pressed Battleview Orchards apple cider.

The Apple Cider Donut Shake is an imperial milkshake IPA with apple cider donuts, apple cider, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, and vanilla. It has an ABV of 6.8%.

During fermentation, we injected some Battleview Orchards apple cider and then dry-hopped it with some more fruit-forward hop varietals. After fermentation, we conditioned the beer on more Battleview Orchards apple cider, along with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sticks, and Madagascar vanilla.

Drink it responsibly, it boasts a 7.8% ABV.

Source's cozy taproom is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ. It’s open during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Both brews are on sale now, cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

