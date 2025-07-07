As the saying goes, the checks are in the mail. Or, depending on where you live, it will be soon!

New York State is delivering tax relief checks to millions of New Yorkers. Checks started getting mailed out to eligible New Yorkers at the end of June. New York State will continue to mail out checks throughout the summer and into the fall.

School Tax Relief (STAR) Program Returns In New York State

The reason for this money is that many homeowners in New York State are eligible for tax relief from New York's School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

“While Washington advances tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class. The Senate Democratic Majority has worked with Governor Hochul and the Assembly to put more money back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers. We look forward to continuing the fight to make New York more affordable," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins stated.

In total, New York State is dividing up $2.2 billion to nearly three million people living across New York State.

How Much Is Your Region Getting?

Below is the regional breakdown. The Hudson Valley is set to receive nearly a billion dollars.

Checks Of Up To $1,500 Are Being Delivered

The maximum amount a New Yorker should expect to see is a check for $1,500. That's for most seniors who are eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

The majority of homeowners eligible for a STAR credit in New York should receive a check between $350 to $600.

CLICK HERE to see your STAR Credit Delivery Schedule

