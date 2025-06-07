Millions Of New York Workers Impacted By New Laws

Governor Hochul just declared June something brand new for New York workers. Here's what it means and how new laws could directly impact you or someone you know

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed June is officially Worker Safety Month across New York State.

June Is Now Worker Safety Month In New York

Hochul says this is all part of her commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe while at work.

"Our workers are the lifeline of the state and deserve to have a safe and secure work environment no matter the job,” Governor Hochul said. “With new safety enhancements and health programs in place, workers across the state will have the tools and resources necessary to ensure their safety while in the workplace," Hochul stated.

The announcement follows three new laws that go into effect this month.

New Laws In New York State

The new laws include:

New Laws In New York State In June 2025

Officials say the Retail Worker Safety Act, the Fashion Workers Act, and the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Program are all meant to safeguard thousands of workers across New York by requiring employers to implement health and safety programs to reduce incidents of work-related injuries or abuse.

“Every worker has the right to a safe work environment, free from threats of violence, exploitation, and workplace oversights that lead to injuries. With these new laws, our Department now has more tools in its toolbox to better protect hundreds of thousands of workers across these industries," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

