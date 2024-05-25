3 Nearly Killed After Boat Strikes Large Rock On Hudson River

Three people were rescued in the Hudson Valley after their boat got stuck "between a rock and a hard place."

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released it's latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. This report highlighted a boat in the Hudson River that was stuck "Between a Rock and a Hard Place."

Boat Rescue On Hudson River In Dutchess County, New York

Earlier this month, ECO Johnson spotted a boat in "distress" while on boat patrol on the Hudson River in Dutchess County.

While sailing on the Hudson River, the boat hit a large rock. The rock was in front of Esopus Island, officials say.

After hitting the rock, the boat quickly started taking on water, according to the DEC.

Three Rescued From Hudson River Near Staatsburg, New York

Three people were onboard the damaged boat. Officer Johnson helped get all three onto his police boat and brought them back to shore at Norrie Point State Park.

The next day the crews returned to remove the damaged boat.

"Boaters on the Hudson River are reminded to follow the navigation charts and channel buoys to stay safe," the DEC stated in its press release.

