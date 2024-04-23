The 30 worst New Jersey schools are shockingly bad

🔴 New data show the worst-performing schools in New Jersey

Dozens of schools in New Jersey are failing their students, according to new data from the state Department of Education.

Each year, the state releases "report cards" for public and charter schools called New Jersey School Performance Reports. The latest report released earlier this month covers the 2022-2023 school year.

The numbers reveal the worst 30 performing schools in the entire state.

How are the worst schools ranked?

New Jersey 101.5 ranked the worst schools by summative rating.

The summative rating is a score the state gives to a school, ranging from zero to 100. The best score is 100. None of the schools that appear on the list of worst 30 schools in New Jersey had a score greater than 2.

The score factors in English language arts (ELA) and math assessments, chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, and other indicators. Schools are also given scores from 0 to 100 for these categories.

A few schools on the bottom 30 list were not given scores for certain categories because fewer than 20 students participated.

The worst school on the list, performed so poorly that the state revoked its charter and forced it to close in June 2023, TAPinto Camden reported.

Where are the worst schools in NJ located?

Camden City schools made up nine, or nearly a third, of the bottom 30 schools in the state.

Trenton schools followed closely in second place with seven schools on the list. Taking bronze is the Paterson City School District with four schools making an appearance.

The worst schools are mostly located in Mercer County and South Jersey. Half of the schools on the list are located in South Jersey.

That's in contrast to the best schools in New Jersey, which generally are located in North Jersey. See the 30 best schools in the state below. 👇

