This Upstate New York Town Is State’s ‘Smallest’
One of the Capital Region's most unique towns is New York state's smallest, by area.
Usually, when we get into the discussion of small towns, we are talking about population and how everyone knowing everyone creates a small-town vibe. Capital Region towns like Schuylerville, Greenwich, of Chatham may come to mind. As far as population goes, Saltaire, New York is the state's smallet with a population of 2 according to New York Demographics.
Saltaire rests on Fire Island off of Long Island, so you have to imagine that population could be just a coouple land owners!
But what about a town that is small, physically? As in area - square miles? You have to imagine folks living close to each other can also create a small-town vibe!
New York's Smallest Town Is Only .7 Square Miles!
By comparison, the largest municipality in New York as far as physical size is the town of Webb in Herkimber County. According to AndyArthur.org Webb is 452 square miles! Which when you do the math is 645 TIMES LARGER THAN THE STATE's SMALLEST!
Green Island New York Is State's Smallest Town!
Yes, our beloved local little town of Green Island on the Hudson River is the states SMALLEST town at only .7 square miles, according to Only In Your State. Poplulation-wise it is also one of the Empire State's smallest, with 2,968 residents according to New York Demographics.
Outside of its small area and population, Green Island is one of our more interesting Capital Region communities located right on the Hudson River. According to the Green Island village website, it is known for its rich industrial history which eventually grew into a more residential area, with one of the area's most desirable locations to live -Starbuck Island!
