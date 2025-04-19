New Yorkers Regal Refund Alert: Claim Your Piece of the $2.5M

Have you been to the movies in the last year or so? Did you enjoy a flick at Regal Cinemas in New York State? You could be entitled to some cash.

If you bought a movie ticket from a Regal Cinemas location in New York between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024, you could be getting some cash back.

Regal has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement after a class action lawsuit claimed it didn’t tell customers about a booking fee when purchasing tickets online. So if you bought tickets through Regal’s website (and used the guest checkout option), you might be eligible for a refund.

This applies to any Regal theater in New York, including spots like Colonie Center, Crossgates Mall, Clifton Park Center, North Greenbush, and Aviation Mall.

Just submit a Claim Form online or by mail by April 21, 2025, to get your piece of the settlement. Your refund depends on how much you were charged in fees, and you can choose to receive it by check, PayPal, Zelle, or Venmo.

While Regal denies doing anything wrong, they’ve agreed to clearly show all fees before checkout moving forward, so no more surprises at the end of your online booking.

If you think you’re eligible, don’t wait because a little extra movie money could be coming your way.