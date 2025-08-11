Upstate New York Winter Forecast Revealed: “Chill, Snow, Repeat”

You have probably noticed some chillier mornings of late here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. While summer is by no means over as we hit another stretch of 90-degree-plus days this week, we have felt the first signs that cooler weather and winter will be here before we know it.

Read More: Old Farmer's Almanac Frost Predictions For Upstate New York

That also means it is time to start hearing the extended weather outlooks for winter 2025-26. Yes, the season is far away, and ANYTHING can happen, but it is still fun to speculate what Upstate New York's colder months will be like!

Old Farmer's Almanac Reveals Winter 2025-26 Forecast

Like they do every year right around this time, the weather forecasters at the Old Farmer's Almanac have revealed their outlook for Winter 2025-26 for New York and the Northeast.

Here is how the Almanac describes its methodology to predict the weather:

These forecasts are created using a tried-and-true formula that adapts to the mysteries of nature and the ever-changing world in which we live...according to correlations between celestial events, and various meteorological conditions...this formula...also accounts for fluctuations in the environment on Earth, as well as solar activity (sunspots), the motion of the Moon, and other proprietary factors.

This year, that methodology has led to the following prediction: "Chill, Snow, Repeat!"

The Almanac says the Northeast and Upstate New York can expect a "...cold, snow-filled.." winter with "...frequent snowstorms."

Last winter delivered on the cold with our chilliest Upstate New York January in years, but the snow was still a little underwhelming. Only time will tell if this year's Almanac forecast turns out to be accurate!

