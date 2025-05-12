Locally Beloved Clifton Park Restaurant & Tavern Is Up For Sale

One thing Clifton Park has plenty of is chain retail stores and restaurants.

It is not a bad thing, but a reality of being a retail center of sorts in Southern Saratoga County.

As a Clifton Park resident, that is one of the reasons I love our local spots like The Rusty Nail for wings, Kcaffe for Chinese food, or maybe Druther's for an outdoor beer in the summertime. Amidst a sea of chain restaurants, they offer a great opportunity to switch it up for some local flavor.

One of those great spots that is a favorite among Clifton Park locals has just hit the market and is up for sale.

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-05-05T230940.352 loading...

Ravenswood Grill & Tavern, located on Route 146 near the circle where 146 and 146A meet, is up for sale. According to a report from The Daily Gazette the property has been listed for $3,249,000 with Rich Carr Real Estate Group LLC. Carr tells the Gazette, "The value is in this business," which has been in operation for 42 years and has immense support from patrons in the Clifton Park community.

For anyone who has raised a glass or dined at Ravenswood, they know the food is consistently some of the best pub Clifton Park has to offer, and the establishment has a very Cheers-like ''Everybody knows your name" bar vibe.

