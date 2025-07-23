"Contender" Is Heading North!

The biggest shark EVER tagged in the Atlantic Ocean is heading to New York State, according to experts, and perhaps it's not a coincidence that it's the 50th anniversary of the movie Jaws!

As beach season heats up, many families from the Capital Region are flocking to popular coastal spots like Jones Beach, Montauk, and even the Cape, unaware they might be sharing the ocean with this legit giant.

According to OCEARCH, a global nonprofit organization focused on shark research, ocean conservation, and marine science education, a massive great white shark named Contender is now heading toward New York State waters.

"Contender's" latest ping was last week when it appeared off the east coast. Photo: Ocearch.org "Contender's" latest ping was last week when it appeared off the east coast. Photo: Ocearch.org loading...

How Big is BIG?

Measuring nearly 14 feet and weighing around 1,653 pounds, Contender was first tagged off the Florida‑Georgia coast in January 2025, and it's the largest great white to be tagged in the Atlantic Ocean.

Likely Chasing Seals in the Northeast

After months tracking seasonal migration, which included pings off North Carolina and Nantucket, researchers from OCEARCH have detected it heading north, likely chasing fish or seals in the Northeast.

Ocean experts say that great white sharks, including Contender, migrate to follow their prey, which is more abundant in calmer waters during the summer months.

While its size and proximity are impressive, scientists emphasize it remains offshore and poses no immediate threat to swimmers.

Still, it’s a reminder that the sea isn’t just for boogie boards and jet skis and that even apex predators need a break from the Florida coast.

Tips To Avoid Getting Bit By A Shark In New York State New York State issued these tips to avoid getting attacked by a shark.

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches