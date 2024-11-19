Delicious Thai restaurant opens new Lambertville, NJ location

🍜 NJ Thai restaurant expands to 3rd location

🍜 Lunch and dinner options

🔥 One fiery dish is best enjoyed at the restaurant

LAMBERTVILLE — One of New Jersey's smallest cities just got another dining option and it's a draw for anyone who loves Asian cuisine.

Pru Thai opened a new location in Lambertville just a block away from the Delaware River.

The interior has around two dozen seats that are all finely decorated. It builds on two other popular New Jersey locations in Clinton and Pennington.

The restaurant's new location opened less than a month ago at 24 Bridge Street in Lambertville, New Jersey. Its door is just across from the former Full Moon Café that closed in late June after serving the area for over 40 years.

Read More: Unique Lambertville, NJ café closes suddenly after over 40 years

Pru Thai in Lambertville (Rick Rickman/Townsquare Media NJ) Pru Thai in Lambertville (Rick Rickman/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

As the signs out front will tell you, Pru Thai's Lambertville location is closed on Mondays when the quaint city is relatively quiet.

Fiery menu options

Full confession: I'm writing this up just after having Pru Thai's inferno chicken and spring rolls for an early dinner.

I ordered over the phone, picked up the meal from the friendly staff, and raced home to eat and write.

ALSO READ: Man charged in deadly NYC stabbings was released from NJ

Pru Thai in Lambertville (Rick Rickman/Townsquare Media NJ) Pru Thai in Lambertville (Rick Rickman/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

But it wasn't until later that I realized the inferno chicken was best enjoyed at the restaurant.

Not because it wasn't good; I ate every bite of the chicken covered in a sweet & sour crushed peppers sauce and what the menu calls "flaming rum."

If ordered for a sit-down meal, the dish's rum is literally on fire. A video on Pru Thai's Facebook page shows they set it ablaze and serve the chicken as flames pour out.

Missed opportunity.

It's a good thing I'll have no hesitation ordering it again — and enjoying it correctly next time.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea