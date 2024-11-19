NJ politicians condemn anti-MAGA group business boycott list

☑️ A Facebook page called for a boycott of businesses owned by Trump supporters

☑️ The list was removed after errors were found

☑️ New Jersey state Sens. Declan O'Scanlon and Vin Gopal condemned the list

Two state senators, a Democrat and a Republican, have come together to denounce a list put out by a Facebook group calling for a boycott of businesses owned by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon is condemning the post by a group called Indivisible Blue Two Rivers that listed "MAGA businesses to avoid." The group also promised to list businesses that are "more progressive" for supporters to patronize. MAGA is an acronym for Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

"I strongly condemn these divisive efforts to damage the livelihoods of Monmouth County small business owners and their employees over political differences," O'Scanlon wrote on his Facebook page. "Regular, rational people understand that democracy was indeed on the ballot on November 5th, and democracy spoke. The sun still rises and life continues."

O'Scanlon said that some of his “dearest friends” are Democrats who can "meet each other where we are" and treat each other with dignity. One of those Democrats is state Sen. Vince Gopal who also represents the Two Rivers section of Monmouth County. He said that the private group pulled its list when told that much of it was wrong about the businesses.

"Emotions run high after an election and I appreciate that this group of individuals realized that by creating such a list would cause more division instead of unity and immediately deleted the group and all documents," Gopal wrote.

List creators targeted

Gopal told New Jersey 101.5 that he believes the residents were trying to get out their emotions over the election results and did not come up with a good result.

"Looking at the list of those businesses, a lot of them support both parties, support candidates in both parties. A lot of them supported me. So it wasn't even, it wasn't even well put together," Gopal said.

The Democrat said the people who put the list together are now getting threats which is leading to police being called and neighbors battling over politics.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. Those group of residents deleted the list and removed the page. Elections leave tough feelings but lets come together, both sides, give folks the benefit of the doubt when they make mistakes, and try to unify our communities," Gopal said.

